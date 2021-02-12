Travel must be represented on the new Global Travel Taskforce (Credit: Helloquence/Unsplash)

Travel must be represented on the new Global Travel Taskforce (Credit: Helloquence/Unsplash)

TTG has created a template letter for readers wanting to contact their local MP, the Department for Transport or even prime minister Boris Johnson, requesting to join the new Global Travel Taskforce.

Johnson on Monday (22 February) announced the taskforce would reconvene to provide recommendations for facilitating a safe return to travel.

It will deliver its report on 12 April and following this, the government said it would determine when international travel should resume, which it insisted would be no earlier than 17 May.

The Global Travel Taskforce was initially convened in November last year, and had zero industry representation. It was then swiftly disbanded in January, its only contribution being to flesh out government plans for its now operational test to release scheme.

TTG wants to ensure that is not the case this time around and has created a template letter for those working in travel to petition their MPs to ensure travel’s voice is represented loudly and clearly.