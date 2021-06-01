Hopes were raised in May of a potentially strong summer, despite the government’s initial green list featuring just four viable destinations, chief among them being Portugal.

However, those hopes were dashed on Thursday (3 June) when transport secretary Grant Shapps announced Portugal would be removed from the green list, and confirmed there would be no additions to the list. Another seven countries, meanwhile, have been placed on the government’s red list, including Egypt and Sri Lanka.

At the same time, Shapps failed to indicate how the government would support the UK travel industry through what is expected to be another extended pause in operations, with travel effectively shut down for a second consecutive year.

No other sector has suffered in this way, and TTG believes enough is enough. A new #SaveTravel campaign starts today (Friday 4 June).

We have produced a new template letter for TTG readers to download, tweak and send to their MPs, demanding government urgently considers additional financial support for the sector to save the 500,000 UK travel and tourism jobs the World Travel and Tourism Council has warned could be lost if international travel is not reopened.