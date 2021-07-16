The event will run at the Docklands exhibition centre on 1,2 and 3 November and virtually on 8 and 9 November.

To access the physical event, pre-registration is required, as there will be no onsite registration this year.

The organisers said: “This is one of the sector’s first face-to-face shows, delivered safely and responsibly by a world exhibition leader, together with a brilliant online event.”

Last year’s event took place virtually for the first time in 40 years. As then, WTM Virtual will this year take place between 7am and 10pm to take account of its global audience.

The ExCeL event will be open from 10am to 6pm on the first two days and close at 5pm on the final day.