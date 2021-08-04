Key decision-makers from more than 80 countries have joined the Buyers’ Club, which gives them access to network in dedicated lounges during WTM London’s physical show at ExCeL on 1-3 November.



Members of the Buyers’ Club can also organise digital meetings with key suppliers who are unable to attend the physical event, as part of WTM Virtual taking place during the following week on 8-9 November.



The highest number of companies so far signed up for the club come from the UK representing sectors such as cruise lines, operators, agencies, bed banks and online specialists.



Other big names include dnata, Tui Group, British Airways Holidays, Audley Travel, Gold Medal, Azamara Cruise Line and Travel Counsellors. While online giants booking.com, Kayak and lastminute.com have also signed up for the Buyers’ Club.



Sergej Tocili, head of product at Saga Holidays, said: “WTM London is one of the most important trade shows in the calendar. For Saga Holidays, it is the place where we exchange ideas with our partners, it is the place where to recognise each other’s successes and where to commit to further grow our business.”



WTM London and Travel Forward exhibition director Simon Press added: “Buyers and decision-makers will be crucial in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector. Travel is starting to bounce back and the potential for new business is huge.



“The WTM Buyers’ Club is the perfect way to grow networks, form new partnerships, reaffirm existing agreements and explore new ways of working together in preparation for the travel bounce back.



“We’ve worked hard to create the ideal environment for key buyers to reconnect with peers with a more open layout at the Buyers’ Club Lounge this year to allow for social distancing.”