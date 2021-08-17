Simon Press, WTM London and Travel Forward’s exhibition director, said: “We are eager to welcome visitors back to ExCeL as it is time for industry professionals to reunite to do business in person as the sector recovers.

“We will implement increased hygiene measures and medical safeguarding, while creating an environment for business to thrive again.

“The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and staff will be our utmost priority and we will continue to issue updates to reassure delegates as we approach the show.”

Other initiatives will include making hand sanitiser available throughout the venue with elbow bumps “suggested” as an alternative to handshakes or hugs.

WTM added exhibitors were reviewing stand designs to “avoid enclosed meeting areas and create more open, ventilated space”.

Catering facilities at ExCeL will open “in line “with the latest government guidance and cashless payments will be encouraged.

“All attendees will verify their Covid status, by showing they have been double-jabbed, or have a negative test, or proof of natural immunity, so delegates can conduct business with confidence,” added Press.



“Exhibiting at WTM London may look a little different this year, but it will continue to be the place where ideas are generated and new connections are made.

“The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic can be overwhelming, but together we can overcome the challenges, bring our industry back together and see businesses growing again.”

Full details of WTM London’s safety measures