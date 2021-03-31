The event will be held on 15 April (Credit: Unsplash)

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has partnered with Carnival Corporation and Hilton to host a second global scientific summit on Covid-19.

The free virtual event, which is open to the public, will take place from 3pm to 6.30pm GMT on Thursday 15 April. The WTTC and Carnival held a similar event in July last year.



It will bring together global scientists and health experts to discuss best practices for living with Covid-19, building on a much wider understanding of the virus’s effect on society.



The WTTC said the event would be particularly relevant to the travel sector, as it would provide an up-to-the-minute outlook on research that can, and will, inform "practical, adaptable and science-based solutions" to mitigate Covid-19.



Panels will cover epidemiology, screening, testing and tracing, Covid treatment, vaccination, prevention, mitigation and more.