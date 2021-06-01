The WTTC has said the G7 should have focused more on a resumption of international travel

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has accused the G7 of missing a "vital opportunity" to restart international travel.

Acting chief executive Virginia Messina said world leaders should have placed more emphasis on travel during their discussions.

Her comments followed the summit held over 11-13 June in Cornwall.

"World leaders and their entourages have flown from around the world and proved that travel is safe during the pandemic," said Messina.

"But they have missed a vital opportunity to enable their citizens to travel more freely and agree an immediate further opening of overseas travel."