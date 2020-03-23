The WTTC said efforts ranged from furloughed cabin crew helping in hospitals to relieve pressure on health systems; airlines operating additional cargo flights to ship vital medical equipment around the world; hotels providing free rooms for healthcare workers; and cruise lines offering up their ships as floating hospitals.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has hailed firms large and small for their efforts to volunteer employees’ time and expertise to mitigate the effects of the virus, with many "putting their lives on the line" to support their local communities.

"WTTC wants to pay tribute to the millions of amazing coronavirus heroes throughout the global travel and tourism sector for selflessly going the extra mile to help their communities to overcome and combat the Covid-19 pandemic threat," said WTTC president and chief executive Gloria Guevara.



“We recognise their quiet heroism and phenomenal dedication through using their incredible people skills developed during their normal working lives and wealth of experience to step up and offer essential help and assistance to those on the front line fighting this terrible virus.



“Whether it’s tending to the sick, opening hotels for health workers or manning food banks, they, like countless others have risen to the challenge and shown with their hearts and actions that we are stronger together and we will win this battle.”