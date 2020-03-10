The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has postponed its annual global summit, which had been due to be held of 21-23 April, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The event, to be held in Cancun, Mexico, has been pushed back to the autumn "to give the travel and tourism sector time to recover from the current Covid-19 outbreak, and its impact".
Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organisations which are being affected by Covid-19 and look forward to hosting our global summit in the Autumn.
"This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”
Carlos Joaquin, governor of Mexico’s Quintana Roo region, added: “Cancun and the State of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of Covid-19.
"We have no Covid-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world."