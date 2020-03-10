The event, to be held in Cancun, Mexico, has been pushed back to the autumn "to give the travel and tourism sector time to recover from the current Covid-19 outbreak, and its impact".



Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organisations which are being affected by Covid-19 and look forward to hosting our global summit in the Autumn.

"This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”