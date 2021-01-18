WTTC chief Gloria Guevara said travel and tourism would be vital to kick-starting the UK's economic recovery

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has renewed its call for dedicated support for the travel and tourism sector with the government set to announce a hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals from up to 30 "high-risk" destinations.

Hotel quarantine would come in addition to requiring arrivals to test negative for Covid up to 72 hours before departure, and the existing 10-day self-isolation requirement for those arriving from all other locations now the country’s travel corridor regime has been suspended.



According to the WTTC, hotel quarantine risks wiping nearly £400,000 from the UK economy every minute; the council said on Wednesday (26 January) the government must act now to protect the travel and tourism sectors, which it said would be instrumental in kick-starting the country’s economic recovery from the Covid crisis.

It previously warned hotel quarantine could cause "the complete collapse of travel and tourism as we know it".



“WTTC urgently calls upon the UK government to extend the furlough scheme for those employed in the beleaguered travel and tourism sector," said WTTC president and chief executive Gloria Guevara.