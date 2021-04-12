World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is to hold the first major “face-to-face” global travel and tourism summit since the Covid-19 pandemic crisis took hold in spring 2020.

Hundreds of business leaders, government ministers and other decision makers are expected to attend the WTTC’s three-day annual global summit, entitled Uniting the World for Recovery, in the Mexican resort of Cancun starting on Sunday (25 April).



Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s president and chief executive, said: “The most influential leaders from both the private and public sectors will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly a year as we begin a new chapter in the sector’s post-pandemic recovery.

“More than ever, as governments begin to reopen their economies, it is vital we share knowledge and best practice among travel leaders and political leaders to navigate our way to a responsible recovery.”

WTTC said it would ensure “world-class health and hygiene protocols” were in place with Covid testing available throughout the summit at the Moon Palace Resort. Thousands of other delegates are expected to join virtually.

Speakers will include tennis legend Martina Navratilova and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Juan Manuel Santos, who was formerly president of Colombia.