Its annual Economic Impact Report 2020 reveals the sector created almost four million jobs, 11% of the country’s total workforce, in 2019.

The publication suggests the industry generated nearly £200 billion GDP during last year, 9% of the UK economy.



International visitor spend totalled £28.2 billion that year, representing 4.2% of the UK’s total exports.

“This huge contribution is why we believe it is vital that the right measures are put in place to protect the sector and all the livelihoods which depend on it," said Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s president and chief executive.



“Our analysis underscores how vital the travel and tourism sector will be in powering the recovery of the UK economy, generating new jobs and driving visitors back to the UK, having a positive economic domino effect on suppliers large and small throughout the industry."

She described the sector as the "backbone of the global economy".



Worldwide travel outperformed the 2.5% rate of global GDP growth for the ninth consecutive year in a row, making it the global economy’s third highest sector on those terms.