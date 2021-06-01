The WTTC says a further delay in reopening travel will cost the UK £639 million a day

The WTTC says a further delay in reopening travel will cost the UK £639 million a day

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has claimed the UK will lose £639 million a day if overseas travel remains off limits throughout July.

In a letter to UK prime minister Boris Johnson, the global tourism body predicted a total loss of £19.8 billion if a resumption of international travel is delayed until August.

It also warned 218,000 more jobs in the sector are at "serious risk" of being lost.

The WTTC, in its letter, urged the government to "immediately unlock the doors" to international travel to avoid inflicting "severe long-term damage on the country’s economy".

The letter proposes four key actions, including the reopening of international travel for fully vaccinated travellers without the need to quarantine and the removal of all "unnecessary" testing requirements for countries on the green list.