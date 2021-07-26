Virginia Messina, WTTC senior vice president and acting chief executive, said that although the rhetoric around international travel has changed to "a more a positive note", the travel industry is now in need of "action".

"We need to provide clarity across the travel and tourism sector, which has been crying out for the present hugely unpredictable system to be dropped, having brought international travel from the UK to its knees," she added.



Messina said the UK should now open its doors to fully vaccinated arrivals from all countries and not just from the US and the EU, in a bid to show "we’re open for business and ready to welcome all safe travellers."