The US’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has yet to recognise the AstraZeneca jab, which has been given to millions of Britons over the past few months, as an approved Covid-19 vaccine.



WTTC said that even if the US opened its border to allow UK residents to visit the country again, a continued failure of the CDC to recognise the AstraZeneca jab could be “significant barrier to transatlantic travel between the UK and the US”.



Virginia Messina, WTTC’s senior vice president, said: “It’s crucial the US authorities step forward to formally approve the AstraZeneca vaccine as a matter of urgency to enable cross-border mobility and the return of transatlantic travel between the UK and US.



“Unless they give it the green light then the US will effectively remain closed to the vast majority of UK visitors and the many millions around the world who are double-jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine.



“This will leave airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, hotels and the entire travel and tourism infrastructure, which depends upon transatlantic travel, in significant trouble for the foreseeable future.



“Neither the US nor the UK economy can afford this ‘vaccine vacuum’ to continue a day longer, and every day which passes, and transatlantic travel remains off limits, it leaves the travel and tourism sector sinking deeper into the red.”