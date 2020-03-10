With the coronavirus pandemic devastating tourism industries around the world, the WTTC has been in talks with more than 75 governments about intervention.

It says the closure of hotels, suspension of flights and global travel bans are having a ‘domino effect’ on suppliers, and asked for loans and tax breaks be extended to travel businesses during this crisis.



“Businesses large and small are being forced to rip up their three-year plans and focus on a three-month fight for survival on a daily basis, while people’s jobs are wiped out hour by hour," said Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s president and chief executive.

"We fear this situation will only deteriorate unless more action is taken immediately by governments to address it."



WTTC has already outlined a three-point action plan for legislators to combat the impacts of Covid-19, which includes protecting salaries, offering unlimited interest-free loans and waiving all dues, taxes or fiscal charges for a year.