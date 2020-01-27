The advice does not extend Hong Kong and Macao.



The Chinese government continues to impose further restrictions on movement within China in response to the outbreak.



It may become harder over the coming weeks for those who wish to leave China to do so.



The FCO said in an update: “If you feel that you may want to leave China soon, you should consider making plans to do so before any further restrictions may be imposed.



“Due to increasing travel restrictions and difficulty accessing medical assistance, the FCO is working to make an option available for British nationals to leave Hubei Province.



“This may happen quickly and with short notice.”