Labour



1. Air Passenger Duty



There is no specific mention of APD in the Labour manifesto and a spokesperson did not respond to TTG’s request for clarification.



2. Business Rates



Labour is promising to review land value tax on commercial landlords as an alternative to business rates, which it describes as “causing real issues for high street retailers”.



The party would also develop a retail sector industrial strategy, but specific details of this are not included in its manifesto.



During a speech to the Confederation of British Industry on 18 November, leader Jeremy Corbyn elaborated: “Small businesses will see late payments tackled, whether those late payers are larger companies or government; business rates reformed, because we know the damage they’re currently doing to our high streets and communities; and access to finance improved with a Businesses Development Agency as part of the new Post Bank [based in Post Offices].”



Elsewhere, Labour plans to raise corporation tax to 26% by 2022.



3. Prioritising Tourism



There is just one mention of tourism in the Labour manifesto launched on 21 November.



In this section, the party promises to invest in “neglected” communities, with a £1 billion Cultural Capital Fund towards attractions such as museums and galleries, as well as libraries.



4. Airport expansion



In its manifesto, Labour said any airport expansion must pass its tests for “air quality, noise pollution, climate change obligations and countrywide benefits”.



It added: “We will examine fiscal and regulatory options to ensure a response to the climate crisis in a way that is fair to consumers and protects the economy.”



In June 2018, the party said the proposed Heathrow expansion did not meet its criteria, which include delivery of increased capacity and emissions reduction.



Last month, shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggested plans for the third runway would be scrapped. Instead, Labour is keen to focus on trains – including the renationalisation of the railway.