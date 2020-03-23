In a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and various ministers, Tanzer has reiterated the associations call for action on suspending the provisions of the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs).



Businesses are currently required to provide a refund for cancelled holidays within 14 days, despite a move by the European Commission (EC) to permit firms to offer credit notes in lieu of an immediate refund.



However, this provision hasn’t yet been made UK law, even though the UK is still abiding by the EU regulations during the Brexit transition period through to the end of the year.



Tanzer said customers with cancelled holidays will face lengthy delays getting their money back if travel firms collapse in the interim due to cash flow issues.



He further stressed many European nations had already made the necessary changes, as per the EC’s concession, to help their travel sectors survive.