With the travel industry shaken like never before, TTG is striving to provide the clearest possible answers in ever-changing and extremely challenging circumstances and trading conditions.
On Thursday (9 April), TTG hosted its first virtual seminar, bringing together a range of expert speakers to assess, examine and explore some of the unprecedented challenges facing the sector.
Topics included how businesses can best address these challenges, when the upturn is likely to come, and how to ensure businesses are ready for the recovery when it does eventually come.
Over the Easter weekend, we have compiled and uploaded the various discussions to give those who missed the initial broadcast a chance to catch up with all the key updates.
Martin Alcock, director of the Travel Trade Consultancy, got the sessions under way with a frank, and in-depth assessment of the state of the industry, and what the travel landscape could look like in several months time.
Full session: Examining the state of the travel industry during Covid-19
Alcock’s presentation was following by a panel discussion entitled Facing the Challenges, featuring Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer; Kemp Little partner Farina Azam; and chief executive of The Travel Village Group Phil Nuttall.
Their discussion tackled issues ranging from the immediate refunds crisis facing the travel sector, as well as some of the issues around the government’s furlough scheme – and where it might finally be time for the government to appointed a dedicated outbound tourism minister.
Full session: Facing the Challenges, with Mark Tanzer, Farina Azam and Phil Nuttall
Communicating effectively and keeping in touch with clients is never more important than at times of crisis; so we asked Ginger Juice managing director Bruce Martin and Clicky Media chief executive Oli Yeates to talk delegates through the value, and extraordinary reach, of social media during the current nationwide lockdown, and how best to engage clients remotely.
Full session: Retaining travel clients during the Covid-19 lockdown
Finally, co-founder and managing director of travel accountancy firm Elman Wall, Jonathan Wall, delivered an up-to-the-minute run down of some of the key considerations for travel businesses at this time, covering topics including VAT, furlough and other government support.
Full session: Keeping your business alive, with Elman Wall’s Jonathan Wall