CroisiEurope has pledged to encourage more trade sales for the coming year.
The river cruise company is aiming to attend more roadshows, introduce a new online training programme and send 150 agents on fam trips throughout 2020, up from 80 in 2019.
It is also expanding its offering with a second ship in Africa, a summer season in Canada for La Belle des Oceans and new itineraries on the Nile and the Ganges.
A new Wave Season booking incentive will see agents receive a complimentary cabin on a five-day trip down the Seine, Danube, in Venice or in Bordeaux for every 10 passengers booked on a 2020 sailing before 31 January.
"The trade is hugely important to CroisiEurope and it’s imperative that we do all that we can to support them and reward them for their loyalty," said John Fair, UK sales director at CroisiEurope.
"We are very keen to foster great agent relationships and that can only happen by going the extra mile to turn what is a great opportunity into sales growth.
"I’m confident that by increasing the focus on our trade activity yet further, and building on the great progress already made over the last two years, this will have a huge impact on our 2020 sales and beyond.”
In 2019, CroisiEurope’s trade bookings grew by 20% year-on-year.
With 55 ships, we're Europe's largest river cruise line. We have standard and premium ships available.