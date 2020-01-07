The river cruise company is aiming to attend more roadshows, introduce a new online training programme and send 150 agents on fam trips throughout 2020, up from 80 in 2019.

It is also expanding its offering with a second ship in Africa, a summer season in Canada for La Belle des Oceans and new itineraries on the Nile and the Ganges.

A new Wave Season booking incentive will see agents receive a complimentary cabin on a five-day trip down the Seine, Danube, in Venice or in Bordeaux for every 10 passengers booked on a 2020 sailing before 31 January.

"The trade is hugely important to CroisiEurope and it’s imperative that we do all that we can to support them and reward them for their loyalty," said John Fair, UK sales director at CroisiEurope.