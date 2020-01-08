Although the franchise would not reveal by exactly how much, Global’s year-on-year sales for the beginning of peaks have increased by at least 10%.

Managing director Andy Stark has put the outcome down to good preparation.

"We have had a strong and encouraging start to peaks with initial sales from our member agents up year-on-year for the first week," said Stark.

"The performance from our members is testament to their hard work and I hope will help lay the foundations for a positive year ahead."





The winter season, running until May this year, accounts for 30% of Global’s market share, and its summer period after that is 50%.

Stark said complex itineraries and cruise were selling well, adding: "Looking at destinations Spain and Turkey continue to be the favourites for short haul, whilst the USA and UAE are leading the tables for long-haul.

"We look forward to continued success for the remainder of peaks and beyond."

This year, Stark said Global’s peaks had been "unpredictable", with some days unseasonably quiet and others busier than usual, and urged members to work their databases.



