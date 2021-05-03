Gold Medal has teamed up with travel information website Sherpa.com to offer agents Covid testing and quarantine rules worldwide.

Sherpa.com amalgamates data from governments, airlines, airports, tourism boards, public forums and media outlets globally, country by country.

“It will enable agents to quickly and easily search for the Covid-19 testing and quarantine rules for both outgoing and return routes,” Gold Medal said.

“We believe we are the first B2B operator to offer this functionality and benefit to agents and it has been very well received since it was switched on this morning.”

Gold Medal is promoting Sherpa through its social channels and email communications to agents.

Kerry Gallagher, Gold Medal marketing director, said: “There’s bound to be some confusion around the different restrictions imposed by destinations around the world when the traffic light systems is announced today, and we want to support agents in helping them cut through that and give clear, sound advice to their clients.

“We’re delighted to be able to make this tool available to them and take some of that potential stress away.”