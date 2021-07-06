The move comes following a "successful" year for Le Collectionist with "double-digit" growth. It hopes to reach 100 million euros in sales by the end of 2022.

Founded in 2005, Bramble Ski has more than 160 chalets in destinations such as Verbier and Zermatt in Switzerland, St. Anton and Lech in Austria and Val d’Isere and Meribel in France.

The partnership between the two companies was "born out of a clear connection between the founders of both brands".

Natasha Robertson, owner and director of Bramble Ski, said the two organisations "have a natural synergy".

"Le Collectionist has previously acquired market leaders in other regions, and we are thrilled to have been recognised as the market leader in the Alps and to have agreed this partnership to further elevate that position."