Norwegian Jade became the first NCL ship to resume sailing on Sunday (25 July), and became Norwegian’s first ship to homeport in Athens.



Jade will sail Norwegian’s Greek Isles itinerary until November, which offers calls in Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.



The line said homeporting Jade in Athens was part of a longer-term strategy to increase its presence in Europe.



Norwegian plans to deploy nine ships in Europe in 2023, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star all scheduled to sail in Greece.