Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed guests back onboard at the weekend after a 500-day hiatus owing to the Covid crisis.
Norwegian Jade became the first NCL ship to resume sailing on Sunday (25 July), and became Norwegian’s first ship to homeport in Athens.
Jade will sail Norwegian’s Greek Isles itinerary until November, which offers calls in Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.
The line said homeporting Jade in Athens was part of a longer-term strategy to increase its presence in Europe.
Norwegian plans to deploy nine ships in Europe in 2023, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star all scheduled to sail in Greece.
Harry Sommer, NCL president and chief executive, described the resumption as one of the most memorable moments of his 30-plus year career.
“Norwegian Jade’s first Greek Isles voyages sold out shortly after we made the announcement that we were on our way back,” said Sommer. “With such strong demand, we’re glad to expand our offering in Greece with seven ships through 2023, providing our guests with a range of innovative vessels and itineraries to choose from.”
Greece’s minister of tourism, Haris Theoharis, said NCL’s planned itineraries would combine Greece’s history, culture and gastronomy.
Next month, Norwegian Encore will become NCL’s first ship to return to service in the US, debuting in Alaska for its inaugural Alaska season.
The resumption will continue under NCL’s Sail Safe health and safety programme, which currently includes a requirement for all crew and guests onboard voyages departing up to and on 31 October to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.