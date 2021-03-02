Former TTG 30 Under 30 member Delamere-White has been with Carnival UK for more than 12 years in a variety of sales, distribution and marketing roles with Princess Cruises, Cunard and latterly, P&O Cruises.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are very grateful for the contribution Alex has made in his position and throughout his tenure with the business.

“He has been instrumental in many successful campaigns as well as the implementation of the Shine Rewards Club for agents and he has played a key role in the leadership team.

“We wish him well in his future career.”

Delamere-White’s replacement will be announced in due course, P&O said.