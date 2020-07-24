The letter (below) explains the catastrophic impact of the coronavirus crisis on the industry and details why urgent sector specific financial support is needed.

Explaining that the outbound leisure and business travel sectors contribute an estimated £37.1bn to the UK economy, while the inbound tourism sector contributes an estimated £28bn to the UK economy, the letter calls on the ministers to recognise the urgent plight of this industry.



It points out that while most other industries have been able to restart, outbound and inbound travel has stalled, with the decision to revoke Spain’s travel corridor a particular blow to consumer confidence in booking overseas holidays.

It details the unique challenges facing travel, explaining that barely any money has entered the sector since the coronavirus crisis began, but that huge sums have been paid out due to the eye-watering numbers of refund claims.

The letter also emphasises that many travel professionals have been working with no salary coming in for months as businesses worked to sort out customers who had holidays booked. And it reinforces that this situation is simply not sustainable.