The review has led to a number of changes, including a “much stronger” trade sales approach for Royal; the centralisation of some of the company’s “back of house functionality”; and at a corporate level, the three Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd brands: Azamara, Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, becoming “single branded” worldwide.

Royal’s associate vice-president and managing director UK & Ireland, Ben Bouldin has been appointed vice-president for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), including the UK and Ireland.



The consultation process in the UK has now concluded, but Bouldin explained that no roles “impacting our service to the UK and Irish travel trade” had been affected.

“The [head office] business in Miami has made such massive strides in both technology and artificial intelligence, which has impacted our ability to revenue manage in real time,” said Bouldin.

“This has step changed our capability and changed the models in certain markets.”



He said the affected roles in the UK included revenue management, digital marketing, website management and some PR and brand positions.



There will likely be further job losses overseas too, and pending further consultation Royal will be closing its office in Spain, Bouldin said.

“What I’m essentially building is what I hope to be a real step change in our trade sales agenda across EMEA,” he continued.

“Trade has always been critical to our success and we have always enjoyed a very close relationship with the trade – particularly in the UK.”

Royal will continue to manage some parts of Europe with a “Royal” team: UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Spain. In all other markets the line will now use preferred sales agents.



“We’re still going to manage and grow those markets,” added Bouldin. “We have that model already in countries including South Africa, Israel, the Netherlands and Belgium etc and it works really well.”

Despite these wider changes, Bouldin said the UK and Ireland sales team was likely to get “bigger and sharper”.

“We’re keen to continue the journey we’re on – there’s so much new stuff to get stuck into,” he said, adding: "We really want to get laser focused around Quantum and Oasis class hardware, because you can travel the world with Royal Caribbean on those two ship classes now."

Bouldin concluded: "Good businesses make changes when things are going well.

"Such is the strength of the business we’ve been able to ride out many of the hurdles the world has served up to us. Great credit that the organisation is robust enough for us to do that."

Elsewhere, vice-president, EMEA and managing director of RCL Cruises Ltd, has moved to a new role "overseeing business transformation projects".