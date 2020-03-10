The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) confirmed on 10 March that the Kuoni resorts of Kuredu, Sandies Batalaa and Kuramathi were in temporary lockdown.

However, the country’s Health Protection Agency has now lifted the travel ban.

It was part of a wider quarantine on four islands in the Maldives which also included Vilamendhoo, reportedly after a suspected case of Covid-19 was detected.

A statement released by the authority reads: "With this decision, the managements of the above mentioned resort islands should maintain the cordoned areas where individuals identified as high-risk must remain isolated for the duration mandated by the authorities. Further, individuals identified as low-risk are to be segregated from the high-risk individuals."

It also urges management to monitor visitor’s "adherence to infection prevention and control procedures".

The Maldives HPA has also declared a State of Public Health Emergency for 30 days from today (12 March) and set up an awareness message instead of a usual ringtone on its phone lines.

The FCO is currently advising against all but essential travel to Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi.

Kuoni has been contacted for comment.