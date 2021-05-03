The reborn Flybe brand looks set to start flying from London to Scotland.

Flybe Ltd has gained 86 slots a week to begin flights from Heathrow to Edinburgh and Aberdeen, according to slot coordinator ACL.

ACL shows the slots as being previously held by British Airways.

The new airline, created from the remains of the former Flybe Group, will use 78-seat Q-400 propeller aircraft, the same as flown by Flybe in its previous incarnation until its collapse in March 2020.

The slots are valid for the summer season and Aberdeen’s Press and Journal said 50 a week would be to Edinburgh and the remainder to Aberdeen, where there will be three return services a day.

Data from analyst firm Cirium shows Flybe previously operated 41 services a week from Heathrow to Edinburgh.

Flybe Ltd’s owners are investors previously associated with former part-owner Cyrus Capital. They purchased parts of the airline from administrators last month, minus its debts of up to £789 million.

When Flybe Group collapsed, 12 slots at Heathrow were handed back to their original owners BA. Under the terms of a previous deal to ensure competition on routes to Scotland, BA was obliged to give them to any new entrant wanting to begin services to Scotland. These are thought to be included in Flybe Ltd’s total.

Flybe Ltd has been approached for comment.