The government’s Covid Operations Committee made the decision this morning, the BBC reports.

It means those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 outside the UK will no longer have to quarantine when arriving from amber list countries.

Currently, only those vaccinated against Covid-19 through the NHS are exempt from amber list quarantine rules.

The decision will boost inbound tourism, although the US is still advising its citizens not to travel to the UK on Covid grounds.

In addition, the easing of restrictions does not mean other countries will drop their ban on visitors from the UK.

The UK’s devolved administrations are free to make their own ruling on whether to adopt the same policy.

Sir Roger Gale, president of parliament’s all-party group on general aviation said: “For the travel industry and aviation industry that is on its knees it could not be better news. I just hope it is not too late for people to take advantage.”

Gale added: “Inbound tourism is incredibly important to the UK economy,” but admitted it “would be good if people could travel in both directions”.

More to follow.