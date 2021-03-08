Boris Johnson has told the nation he hopes to be able to provide more clarity on the outlook for a resumption of international travel early next month.

Speaking at the government’s latest Covid briefing on Thursday (23 March), Johnson said he "certainly" intended to offer an update on travel by 5 April.



This would precede a report, due to be made public on 12 April, by the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which has been tasked with establishing how international travel in the age of Covid can be restarted safely and robustly, with 17 May fixed as the "at the very earliest" date for any such resumption.



Dominic Yeatman of the Metro pressed Johnson on the UK’s travel ban exemption for those who own second homes overseas, citing Johnson’s father Stanley as an example.



"Would you advise people to buy a second home abroad if they want to have a holiday this year?" Yeatman asked the prime minister.



Johnson responded: "A lot of people do want to know about what’s going to happen on the holiday front. I know there is a great deal of curiosity and interest. All I can say is that it is just too early to say. My advice to everybody is to wait for the Global Travel Taskforce to report.



"We’ve heard already there are other European countries where their disease is now rising so things certainly look difficult for the time being. But we will be able to say more, we hope, in a few days’ time. I certainly hope to be saying some more by 5 April."