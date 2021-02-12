The TSSA union has called on travel companies to push for government action to secure jobs on the high street once the pandemic is over.

The union said major travel brands must work with it to ensure the government’s reconvened Global Travel Taskforce listened to the industry.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Sadly, over the past year we have seen the loss of thousands of travel trade jobs and many businesses. Despite our many warnings ministers all but ignored this vital sector of the economy during the pandemic.

“We are now calling on Tui, Hays Travel, Barrhead Travel and many others to work with us to make it clear to transport secretary Grant Shapps that the government’s new Global Travel Taskforce must have teeth.”

He added: “There needs to be a sustained and meaningful recovery for travel businesses on our high streets, and that requires an industry-specific taskforce focus on the travel trade itself.

“The government must now listen to the collective voices of our union and travel companies so that together we can ensure a brighter future for all.”