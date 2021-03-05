Over-50s specialist Saga has extended its current suspension of all travel operations with holidays now due to resume on 17 May and cruises from 27 June.

The travel and insurance group said the decision was made following the government’s announcement of its road map out of the Covid-19 crisis last month, with health and wellbeing of guests and crew continuing to be Saga’s “number one priority”.





A Saga spokesperson added: “As part of this decision, the inaugural cruise of Spirit of Adventure has been moved to 26 July. We have contacted all our guests who have been impacted by these changes and are discussing their options with them.”