That was the message of Ruth Owen OBE, chief executive of disabled children’s charity Whizz-Kidz, speaking to travel leaders at the first in a series of diversity and inclusion-focused breakfasts by TTG.

The campaigner kicked off by insisting “real accessibility and equality” of attitudes was still a long way off.

“Wheelchair users are still not proportionately reflected in advertising,” Owen – a wheelchair user herself – said.

“Images on the glossy [travel] brochures still reflect a healthy, smiling, nuclear family, usually white, overwhelmingly young, but never, ever with a wheelchair.

“What does that say about the travel industry and its attitudes to us as potential paying customers?”

With more than 11 million people in the UK having a disability, and around 8% of those requiring a wheelchair, Owen said travel was “missing a trick”.

“There are millions of people who want to travel and who are currently being under-served,” she said.

“The service industry took many years to wake up to LGBT+ and Bame (black, Asian and minority ethnic) customers, yet it still misses out on the million-plus travellers on wheels.”

Owen described as “elusive” the travel companies that have actually mapped out how wheelchair-users can get from A to B, or have considered the holiday “pinch-points” for disabled travellers.

However, she added: “Times are changing and, yes, equality is becoming the expected norm.”

Owen pointed out that many of the young people Whizz-Kids has helped have been tech-savvy, bright and inquiring.

“This generation is asking for equality of rights, access and attitude,” she said.

“They will expect to be treated just like any other paying customer. Better the industry makes changes now than in 10 years, because the next generation won’t ask, they will demand.”