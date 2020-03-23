UnderTheDoormat, which provides short-let properties in London, is opening up its homes to doctors and nurses for free as they care for people with Covid-19.

It has partnered with Laundryheap, an on-demand dry cleaning service, on the initiative to provide properties with fresh linen and towels.

"Many of the thousands of key workers across London are staying in temporary accommodation and funding this from their own pockets," said Merilee Karr, UnderTheDoormat’s chief executive.

"As a business, our mission is to utilise empty homes across London and, whilst many of our paying guests are unable to book with us because of the travel restrictions, we want to make sure that these empty homes are put to good use and what better way to do that than to invite key workers who are supporting our capital city through this crisis, to use them."

Deyan Dimitrov, Laundryheap’s chief executive, added: "The UK’s key workers need our support more than ever and we’re in a very fortunate position to be able to offer a helping hand."