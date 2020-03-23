On top of the financial help the charity already provides, struggling agents will be able to apply for help funding counselling if they have a doctor’s note.

“What we are doing is bridging the gap for the next couple of months to make sure people are OK,” said Trudie Clements, LifeLine’s director.

New applications are being submitted to LifeLine every day, Clements said, but the charity cannot help everybody and is referring some people to its partner, Citizens Advice Manchester.

“We are a small charity trying to use our resources the best we can,” she explained.

LifeLine cannot fundraise while the Covid-19 pandemic damages the travel industry, she added.