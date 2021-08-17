Several independent agents reported rises in bookings in August for late breaks to key summer destinations, most notably Greece and Spain, as well as the Caribbean.



They are hopeful this momentum will continue into this month and October, provided the government doesn’t undermine confidence again by suddenly tightening travel rules for key destinations, as happened with Portugal and France earlier this year.



Agents also again attacked the Covid-19 testing system, branding it a “major barrier” to booking, and called for testing requirements to be reduced – particularly for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK.

Holidaysplease director Richard Dixon told TTG that while enquiry levels had remained similar in August to previous months, the homeworking specialist’s conversion rate had “really picked up” with many clients booking just a week or two before travel.



“More people have been willing to commit, and that’s down to increased confidence,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in business for the rest of the year – 38% of bookings in August were for the rest of 2021.



“There’s been good late business – mainly short-haul to Greece and Spain, and a bit of Caribbean. Dubai has also picked up after coming off the red list. There are still opportunities, even though the market is reduced.”