Comprising six of its resorts brands, Secrets, Dreams, Breathless Resorts Spas, Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts and Sunscape Resorts Spas – AMR Collection aims to help agents and guests “easily select the resort that best fits their needs”.

AMR Collection will carry the tagline "celebrate every moment” and see new product expansions into different segments on the adults-only and family-friendly travel markets.

The group is also introducing four and five-star collection tiers as part of its repositioning.

Erica Doyne, senior vice-president of marketing and communications for AMResorts, said: “The AMRCollection master brand ties the portfolio together for enhanced recognition and helps consumers connect multiple brands under one trusted name.

"From a business perspective, the collection’s structure will help cultivate strong and consistent brands and drive revenue through strategic marketing efforts, while increasing the portfolio’s overall enterprise value.”