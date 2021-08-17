Key figures from UK’s aviation sector have called on the UK government to overhaul the traffic light system, or scrap it altogether.
The comments from Airlines UK and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) follow the latest traffic light system update on Thursday (26 August), which saw Canada, Denmark and Switzerland move from amber to green and Thailand and Montenegro added to the red list.
Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said families were having to "look over their shoulders for rule changes, and pay through the nose for tests". His comments come as pressure mounts on the government to address the "rip-off" PCR travel testing market.
"This cycle needs to change," said Alderslade. "Despite nearly 80% of over-16s being fully vaccinated, the UK remains an outlier, with only a small number of green destinations making international travel from the UK more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to our neighbours, despite most travel abroad being no riskier than our unrestricted travel within the UK.
"As has already happened across Europe, it’s time for a more proportionate system where tests are dropped for the fully vaccinated and from destinations where Covid risks are low, with tougher measures targeted at a small number of high risk countries."
Charlie Cornish, chief executive of MAG, said the sector couldn’t afford for the government to wait until October to review the regime and must make changes immediately; the third and final "checkpoint" review of the system is fixed for 1 October.
Cornish said government must "press ahead with an overhaul of its traffic light system immediately". “We must arrive at a simpler, more affordable and sustainable travel framework to enable the best possible winter season and give customers the confidence to book ahead for 2022," he said.
Although he welcomed the "positive impact" the increase in travel options brought by the latest traffic light update would have for those looking to go on holiday this summer, the changes would make "little difference" to the overall recovery of the UK travel industry, which he said was already recovering "at less than half the pace of the rest of Europe".
“Europe’s stronger recovery has been driven by the removal of testing requirements on vaccinated travellers," said Cornish.
“Unless the UK also removes the need for people with full immunity to take these tests, we will continue to squander the advantage our world-leading vaccination programme was supposed to deliver, while passengers on the continent travel restriction-free to low-risk destinations."