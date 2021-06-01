UK travellers to the Balearic islands will need to be double vaccinated or have a negative PCR test, Spain has said.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday the restrictions would be in place in 72 hours. He said the six-day delay would allow tour operators and tourists travelling to Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza “to adapt to the new rules”.

The rules will apply to the whole of Spain and the Canary Islands, which remain on the amber list. The Balearics move to the green watchlist at 4am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told TTG: “Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez has announced today that Spain will require evidence of a negative PCR test or the complete vaccination programme from all UK residents arriving in Spain from the United Kingdom.



“Sanchez justified this measure given that the data coming from the United Kingdom shows concerning infection rates ‘well above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants based on the prior 14 days’.

“It is expected that this legislative change will take place on 29 June and this new measure will come into effect 72 hours later.”

Sanchez told Cadena SER radio: “What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic Islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens."

Spanish newspaper El Pais said the new restriction was the result of a “large outbreak” of Covid in Majorca linked to “student vacations”. More than 2,000 are in quarantine following 800 confirmed cases in nine regions of the island. The majority are thought to be Spanish.

The new rules may particularly affect bookings to Ibiza, whose younger client base are yet to receive their first jab in many cases.