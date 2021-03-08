The facility is being built with diagnostics firm Randox and will offer both PCR and antigen lateral flow tests. It is expected to be operational within the next few weeks.

The airport’s operations manager Judith Davis said:



“The PCR and antigen tests are a current requirement for passengers heading to the Netherlands, and with our KLM flights due to recommence over the next month, it is imperative that we have the testing facilities in place to enable those travelling for essential reasons to be able to do so in a convenient manner.



“The testing facilities will also help with forward planning for those who are connecting through major hub airports, such as Manchester and London Heathrow, or travelling to sunshine destinations with our new airline partner, Ryanair, allowing them to take the test before they leave Northern Ireland.”