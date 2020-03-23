TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

British Airways loads aircraft with NHS supplies

09 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

British Airways has flown medical supplies into the UK from China for use during the coronavirus crisis. 

There will be several British Airways medical supply flights
There will be several British Airways medical supply flights

An aircraft loaded with goggles, face guards, gowns and ventilators left Shanghai at 11am local time today (9 April) and is due to land at Heathrow this afternoon.

 

This is the first of several BA flights due to transport supplies over the coming days, including 55 tonnes of hand sanitiser - the equivalent of 62,000 large bottles.

 

They are being operated in partnership with IAG Cargo and the UK government.

 

“We have been working round the clock to bolster the NHS supplies and save lives and we are seeking further deliveries as a matter of urgency," said Nigel Adams, the UK’s minister of state for Asia.

 

BA is one of 14 airlines which has partnered with the UK government to repatriate British people stranded abroad.

 

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and chief executive, added: “We are doing all we can to support the global response to Covid-19, whether it’s flying important medical supplies in to the UK or helping to bring Britons home.

 

"We will continue to use all available resources to support the government, the NHS and communities all over the world who might be in need of our help.”

 

Related stories

Airline staff step up to support NHS during crisisAirline staff step up to support NHS during crisis
Gatwick car park to become NHS coronavirus testing centreGatwick car park to become NHS coronavirus testing centre
AirAirlinesAsiabritish airwayscoronaviruscrisis managementDiseaseLong-haul airNHSRoutesUKinbound
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

23 Mar 2020
Win a rock star experience with Virgin Voyages and Voyage Store

Win a rock star experience with Virgin Voyages and Voyage Store

02 Mar 2020
Win one of three places on an Inghams fam trip

Win one of three places on an Inghams fam trip

26 Feb 2020
Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

14 Feb 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

Keep Your Business Alive

Keep Your Business Alive

09 Apr 2020Virtual seminar
Agent Matters

Agent Matters

14 Apr 2020
Business Support Live

Business Support Live

17 Apr 2020
One Week at a Time

One Week at a Time

20 Apr 2020
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU