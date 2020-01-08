The authority has so far settled 320,000 claims, 95% of those received to date, at a value of more than £310 million in Atol payments. This is up from 90% at Christmas.



A further 10,000 claims remain outstanding, which the CAA said were being processed "as a matter of urgency".

It is also yet to receive claims for "thousands" more forward Cook bookings and is urging anyone with a valid claim but has not yet lodged it to do so as soon as possible.



The CAA said delays repaying certain claims "in most cases" were a result of claimants providing details that do not exactly match Cook’s booking records.



It initially set a target of paying all valid claims within 60 days of receipt. "We have a dedicated team working through the remaining claims in order to support consumers and process Atol payments as quickly as possible," said the CAA in an update issued on Wednesday (8 January).