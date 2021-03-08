The second Edge-class ship will make its debut offering seven-night round-trip itineraries from Athens from 19 June

Celebrity Cruises has announced a restart to sailings in Europe this summer after revealing plans to base its newest ship, Celebrity Apex, in Greece.

The second vessel in the line’s Edge-class series, Apex will make its debut offering seven-night round-trip itineraries from Athens from 19 June.

Sailing until September, voyages include visits to Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Limassol, Haifa and Jerusalem.

Bookings open on 30 March.

Celebrity’s return to the Aegean pays tribute to the company’s Greek heritage after it was originally founded in 1988 by the Chandris family before later joining Royal Caribbean Group.

Echoing its Greek roots, around 70% of marine officers across Celebrity’s fleet hail from Greece - including Apex captain, Dimitrios Kafetzis.

Jo Rzymowska, vice-president and chief executive EMEA, said: “Whilst British holidaymakers will have to wait a while longer to experience our flagship until international travel opens back up, we hope to welcome them onboard later in the season. I for one will be first in the queue as soon as that day arrives.