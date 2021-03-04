Consumers are planning to book their overseas holidays through a specialist travel company or agent, according to research from Experience Travel Group and Aito.

The study of more than 20,000 responses from consumers found 79% were planning to book with a specialist operator or agent over the next 12 months, as they look for “assurances before embarking on overseas holidays”.





Another positive sign for the industry was that more than a quarter of consumers plan on taking more holidays in 2021 than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, with 23% also expecting to spend more on their main holiday and only 6% saying they would be spending less.



The 50-59 age group was the most keen to resume travelling with 85% saying they were either “among the first to travel” or would travel “once the time is right”. This compares to 80% for those in their 30s, 83% for people in their 40s, 82% of those in their 60s, and 77% for consumers in their 70s.