Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi island resorts have been placed under temporary quarantine, the Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday night (10 March).



A Kuoni spokesperson confirmed to TTG the fresh FCO advice impacted three islands featuring in the operator’s Maldives programme – Kuredu, Sandies Batalaa and Kuramathi.



"Transfers to and from the islands have been suspended," said Kuoni. "All guests due to arrive over the coming days and weeks are being contacted and offered alternative resorts. We’re contacting imminent arrivals first."



Kuoni said it had received assurances the authorities in the Maldives were taking steps to limit the spread of coronavirus according to pre-prepared plans guided by its ministry of tourism and health protection agency.