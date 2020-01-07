It comes after top Iranian general Qasem Solemeini was killed in a US airstrike on Friday (3 January). The incident and escalating tensions has resulted in the US Federal Aviation Administration ordering US carrier to stop flying over Iran and Iraq, and in airspace in the Gulf region.



The Foreign Office, meanwhile, has issued fresh travel warnings for both Iran and Iraq, and urged travellers heading to neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt, to remain vigilant.



Royal Caribbean, which currently has Jewel of the Seas sailing out of Dubai, said its global security teams were monitoring the situation in the region and were working closely with authorities to ensure the safety and comfort of guests and crew, which it said remained its "highest priority".



The line said it was communicating directly with guests and would advise them if any schedule changes become necessary.



Cunard said Queen Mary 2’s 30 January call to Dubai would go ahead as scheduled, adding it was assessing the situation and “taking into account the latest advice from all relevant sources”.



“At this time, Queen Mary 2’s itinerary remains as planned, but should the situation change for any reason then we will contact our guests to let them know," said a spokesperson. "Our guests and crew can be assured that their safety is always our first priority."