Crystal Ski has cancelled the remainder of its winter 2020/21 ski season, citing the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on travel and ski resorts.

All customers will be contacted to discuss their options, which include moving their holiday to a future season with an incentive or claiming a full refund.



The operator is, however, reporting "high demand" for winter 2021/22 breaks, which are available to book now for travel from 6 December 2021 to 10 April 2022 on low deposits.



“We’re so disappointed not to be able to get our customers to the mountains this winter and we’d like to thank them for their continued patience, understanding and support," said Crystal managing director Chris Logan.



“We know skiers and snowboarders are desperate to get back on the snow and we’re now looking forward to making next winter one to remember.”