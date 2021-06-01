Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel features a Super Hero Station, where guests can take selfies with Spider-Man

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, which opened yesterday (21 June), pays tribute to the home of many Marvel superheroes and the artists who created them.

The four-star hotel is styled as a New York art gallery and features one of the largest Marvel art collections in the world, with more than 350 pieces of artwork on display created by more than 110 artists. The art spans both comics and movies, with around 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.